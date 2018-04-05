Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.90 Million Stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,874 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 42.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 59.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Shares of CALM opened at $47.95 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $2,231.98, a P/E ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CALM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-3-90-million-stake-in-cal-maine-foods-inc-calm.html.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.