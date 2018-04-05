Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.98 Million Stake in Waddell & Reed (WDR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Waddell & Reed (NYSE:WDR) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,143 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of Waddell & Reed worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed by 9.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,945,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,113,000 after acquiring an additional 249,118 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waddell & Reed by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,929,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Waddell & Reed by 12.7% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 938,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 105,964 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Waddell & Reed by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Waddell & Reed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 563,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WDR opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1,622.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.95. Waddell & Reed has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $23.82.

Waddell & Reed (NYSE:WDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. Waddell & Reed had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Waddell & Reed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other Waddell & Reed news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 5,792 shares of Waddell & Reed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $132,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,569.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waddell & Reed

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

