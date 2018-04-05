MGE Energy (MGEE) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,725 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.48% of MGE Energy worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 394.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

MGEE stock opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,913.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.30.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.27 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 17.33%. equities analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.85%.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.73 per share, with a total value of $25,022.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 449 shares in the company, valued at $25,022.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Keebler purchased 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.73 per share, for a total transaction of $34,942.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,260 shares of company stock valued at $69,955. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

