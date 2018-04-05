Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,924 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.13% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,138,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 813,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,516,000 after acquiring an additional 169,331 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 130,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,030 shares of company stock valued at $16,499,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGIO. ValuEngine raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $77.17 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 731.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

