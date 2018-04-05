Wells Fargo (WFC) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12

Headlines about Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wells Fargo earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.8982020375369 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.04 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of Wells Fargo stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.26. 16,485,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,081,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Wells Fargo has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $254,033.44, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). Wells Fargo had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $22.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Wells Fargo news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $503,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

