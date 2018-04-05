Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 887 Shares of Wells Fargo (WFC)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo by 10.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 111,753,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,192,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927,679 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo by 19.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 45,327,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo by 26.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,838,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,906 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo by 396.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,894,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 314,755,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,440,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $503,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81 shares in the company, valued at $4,534.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250,472.66, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Wells Fargo has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 billion. Wells Fargo had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Wells Fargo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Vetr cut Wells Fargo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.47 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wells Fargo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Wells Fargo Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

