Welltower (WELL) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Welltower (NYSE:WELL) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Welltower earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 44.8943859289828 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE WELL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,554,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,712. Welltower has a 52 week low of $51.63 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $19,977.23, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.20.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price objective on Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $57.00 price objective on Welltower and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Welltower from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.77.

In other Welltower news, Director Gary Whitelaw purchased 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,821.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,243.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $32,178.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:HCN), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

