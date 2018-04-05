WePower Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.28 Million (CRYPTO:WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. WePower has a market cap of $32.77 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WePower token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0814 or 0.00001190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WePower has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002893 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00685955 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014151 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00183667 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00036004 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039577 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

WePower Profile

WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 402,580,425 tokens. WePower’s official website is wepower.network. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Token Trading

WePower can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

