Western Asset Income Fund (PAI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Western Asset Income Fund stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. Western Asset Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $17.37.

About Western Asset Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end diversified investment company. The Fund seeks a high level of current income, consistent with prudent investment risk, through investment in a diversified portfolio of debt securities. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is capital appreciation.

