Western Asset Municipal Partners Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MNP)

Western Asset Municipal Partners (NYSE:MNP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners alerts:

Shares of MNP opened at $14.33 on Thursday. Western Asset Municipal Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/western-asset-municipal-partners-fnd-inc-mnp-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-22nd-updated-updated.html.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners

There is no company description available for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.