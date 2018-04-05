Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Western Gas Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the pipeline company an impact score of 44.8299129472974 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE WES traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.00. 243,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,551.21, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Western Gas Partners has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $61.78.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). Western Gas Partners had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $632.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Western Gas Partners will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WES shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Gas Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Western Gas Partners in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Western Gas Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Gas Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Western Gas Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

