Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westlake Chemical Partners.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WLKP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP remained flat at $$22.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,051. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market cap of $726.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao bought 2,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $45,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence E. Teel bought 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $113,750.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $134,225. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $264,560 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,208,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,009,000 after acquiring an additional 231,254 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $5,613,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $4,764,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 197,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 119,348 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/westlake-chemical-partners-lp-wlkp-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-45-per-share-updated.html.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Chemical Corporation (Westlake). The Company operates, acquires and develops ethylene production facilities and other assets. Its business and operations are conducted through Westlake Chemical OpCo LP (OpCo). OpCo sells ethylene to Westlake and others, as well as sells co-products of ethylene production, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline and hydrogen.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.