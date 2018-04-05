Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.5% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 18,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.43.

TMO opened at $209.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81,618.42, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.74 and a 52-week high of $226.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.17%.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 33,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $7,321,941.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,285,478.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total value of $8,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,622 shares in the company, valued at $70,324,159.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,827 shares of company stock worth $19,012,672. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

