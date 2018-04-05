Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 836,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,038,000 after purchasing an additional 426,360 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $12,546,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after purchasing an additional 86,705 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 990.5% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 91,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,759,000 after purchasing an additional 74,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $114.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4,733.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.19 and a 1-year high of $127.61.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.19 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.86%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 96,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $10,405,822.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,318,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,594,528.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 29,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $3,191,280.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 331,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,911,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,741 shares of company stock worth $39,997,230. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/westover-capital-advisors-llc-sells-1140-shares-of-monolithic-power-systems-inc-mpwr-updated-updated.html.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company operates in the design, development, marketing and sale of power solutions for the communications, storage and computing, consumer and industrial markets segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.