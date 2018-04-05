Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Price

News stories about WestRock (NYSE:WRK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WestRock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.5451010763315 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

WRK traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $64.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,386. WestRock has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,116.38, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens set a $74.00 price target on WestRock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on WestRock from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on WestRock from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 14,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,045,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Voorhees sold 49,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,202,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,503,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,649 shares of company stock valued at $29,964,777 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

