Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,640 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 13,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 43,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG stock opened at $53.45 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.36 and a 52-week high of $60.22.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 205.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on LNG. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/westwood-holdings-group-inc-boosts-holdings-in-cheniere-energy-inc-lng-updated-updated.html.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc (Cheniere) is an energy company primarily engaged in liquefied natural gas (LNG)-related businesses. The Company operates through two segments: LNG terminal business, and LNG and natural gas marketing business. Its LNG terminal segment consists of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi LNG terminals.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.