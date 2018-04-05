BB&T Securities LLC Sells 4,348 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

BB&T Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 29,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26,168.55, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.30%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, VP Jeanne M. Hillman sold 15,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $542,000.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company is a timber, land and forest products company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or controlled 13.1 million acres of timberlands, primarily in the United States, and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. The Company’s segments include Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products.

