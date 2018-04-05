White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Vetr cut shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.08 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Electric to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup set a $23.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.15.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $113,915.40, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $30.54.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

In other news, insider Alexander Dimitrief bought 2,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

