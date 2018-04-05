Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) a $45.00 Price Target

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) received a $45.00 target price from investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.50% from the company’s current price.

WLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp set a $35.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering raised Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. R. F. Lafferty reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.35.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,013.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.91. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $41.48.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.13. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 83.54%. The company had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, VP David M. Seery sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $29,408.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,877.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth $133,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 167.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 24.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

