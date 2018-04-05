Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) Share Price

Media stories about Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Whole Foods Market earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9835986184862 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:WFM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545,410. Whole Foods Market has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Whole Foods Market Company Profile

Whole Foods Market, Inc is engaged in the business of natural and organic foods supermarket. The Company operates approximately 456 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its stores have an average size of approximately 39,000 square feet, and are supported by its distribution centers, bake house facilities, commissary kitchens, seafood-processing facilities, a produce procurement center, and a specialty coffee and tea procurement and roasting operation, among others.

