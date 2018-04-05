Wild Crypto Hits Market Cap of $968,747.00 (CRYPTO:WILD)

Wild Crypto (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Wild Crypto has a market capitalization of $968,747.00 and $5,990.00 worth of Wild Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wild Crypto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular exchanges including ForkDelta, HitBTC and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Wild Crypto has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wild Crypto alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003026 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00698284 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00182821 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035471 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00035400 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Wild Crypto Token Profile

Wild Crypto was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Wild Crypto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,373,456 tokens. The Reddit community for Wild Crypto is /r/wildcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wild Crypto’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wild Crypto is wildcrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Wild Crypto

Wild Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Wild Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Crypto must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wild Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Wild Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wild Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.