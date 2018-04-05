Brokers Set Expectations for Viavi Solutions Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Viavi Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst D. Netis now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. William Blair also issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.80 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VIAV. ValuEngine cut Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

VIAV opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2,166.61, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at $111,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 635.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 15,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $153,907.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,590.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 10,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $98,953.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,131 shares of company stock worth $986,485 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/william-blair-brokers-increase-earnings-estimates-for-viavi-solutions-inc-viav-updated-updated.html.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.