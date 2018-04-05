FY2019 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Lifted by William Blair

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.70.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSM. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

Shares of WSM opened at $51.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4,210.44, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $42.68 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $49,000,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,807,000 after purchasing an additional 576,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 17.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,907,000 after purchasing an additional 360,493 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 339.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 332,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after purchasing an additional 256,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $9,124,000.

In other news, insider Janet Hayes sold 9,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $466,696.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 97,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $5,310,682.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,104.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $286.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

