William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $172.48 Million Position in Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,101,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550,779 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 6.80% of Adtalem Global Education worth $172,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

In related news, insider Carlos Filgueiras sold 36,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $1,713,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald L. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $4,533,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 643,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,175,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,286 shares of company stock worth $13,851,648 over the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $2,830.00, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.56 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc, formerly DeVry Education Group Inc (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law.

