William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,909 Shares of Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,257,000 after acquiring an additional 661,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 132.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,014,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after acquiring an additional 578,248 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 691,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after acquiring an additional 523,653 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,521,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,062,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.78. 1,952,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,586. The company has a market capitalization of $12,010.79, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.19. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $91.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.41 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $55,943,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

