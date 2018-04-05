Albemarle Co. (ALB) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ALB shares. UBS raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Group cut their price target on Albemarle to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.02.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $91.60 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $86.75 and a 1-year high of $144.99. The firm has a market cap of $10,003.92, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $857.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.46 million. equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.19%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

