William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Position in HDFC Bank (HDB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,008,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 786,461 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 0.8% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of HDFC Bank worth $204,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 455.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 39,558 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,113,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

HDB opened at $99.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85,047.91, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $110.77.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

