William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $3.48 Million in Cognex Co. (CGNX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Cognex by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $50.18 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,651.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Cognex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on Cognex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.92.

In other Cognex news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $564,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 294,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,622,860.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company operates through the machine vision technology segment. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

