MercadoLibre (MELI) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,876 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,426,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,218,000 after buying an additional 144,451 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 831,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,526,000 after buying an additional 71,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 722,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,009,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 333,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,046,000 after buying an additional 148,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,072,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI opened at $355.48 on Thursday. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $214.00 and a 12 month high of $417.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15,140.23, a P/E ratio of 140.51 and a beta of 2.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.35). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $436.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.74 million. research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $268.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $335.00 price target on MercadoLibre and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.44.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

