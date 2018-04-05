William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 16,733.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,010 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,176. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $114.63 and a 52 week high of $153.91. The stock has a market cap of $8,802.94, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $523.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Reinland sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $288,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $396,544.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,172 shares of company stock worth $7,274,542. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/william-blair-investment-management-llc-takes-1-16-million-position-in-f5-networks-inc-ffiv-updated.html.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.