BWX Technologies (BWXT) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,727,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 664,000 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies comprises 1.3% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 5.76% of BWX Technologies worth $346,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,560.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $186,350. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $63.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The stock has a market cap of $6,228.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.18 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 77.24%. analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

