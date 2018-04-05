William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in YogaWorks (YOGA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in YogaWorks (NASDAQ:YOGA) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,106 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.76% of YogaWorks worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YogaWorks in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,867,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YOGA opened at $2.31 on Thursday. YogaWorks has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Separately, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of YogaWorks in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

YogaWorks Profile

YogaWorks, Inc builds and operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. The company provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. It also offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.

