CarMax’s (NYSE:KMX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

CarMax (NYSE:KMX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KMX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $83.00 to $71.54 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wood & Company raised shares of CarMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS raised shares of CarMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CarMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.85.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE:KMX opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,843.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. CarMax has a 52 week low of $54.29 and a 52 week high of $77.64.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 4.07%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 6,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $478,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $495,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,584 shares of company stock worth $3,553,344. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 11,777.3% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,854,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,439 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,803,000. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its position in CarMax by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,216,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 546,024 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 851.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 517,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 463,268 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,791,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/william-blair-reiterates-outperform-rating-for-carmax-kmx-updated.html.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.