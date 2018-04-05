Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) & William Hill (WIMHY) Financial Comparison

Civeo (NYSE: CVEO) and William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Civeo and William Hill’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civeo $382.28 million 1.33 -$105.71 million N/A N/A William Hill $2.17 billion 1.84 $222.94 million $1.20 15.50

William Hill has higher revenue and earnings than Civeo.

Volatility and Risk

Civeo has a beta of 4.4, indicating that its stock price is 340% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, William Hill has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.9% of Civeo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of William Hill shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Civeo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

William Hill pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Civeo does not pay a dividend. William Hill pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Civeo and William Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civeo -27.65% -16.46% -9.41% William Hill N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Civeo and William Hill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civeo 0 1 0 0 2.00 William Hill 0 3 3 0 2.50

Civeo currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.21%. Given Civeo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Civeo is more favorable than William Hill.

Summary

William Hill beats Civeo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms; 7 open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services. It also operates online betting and gaming business that provides in-play and pre-match betting and gaming; and gaming machines, as well as offers online casino, poker, and bingo products. In addition, the company provides telephone betting services, such as bet in-play betting; and sports betting and gaming services through mobile apps. Further, it is involved in on-course betting and greyhound stadia operations. The company offers online and telephone sports betting services under the William Hill, Centrebet, Sportingbet, and tomwaterhouse.com brands in Australia. It operates approximately 2,375 licensed betting offices in the United Kingdom. William Hill PLC was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

