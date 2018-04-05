William Lyon Homes (WLH) & Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare William Lyon Homes to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for William Lyon Homes and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Lyon Homes 0 1 2 0 2.67 William Lyon Homes Competitors 240 915 801 52 2.33

William Lyon Homes currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.32%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential downside of 12.53%. Given William Lyon Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe William Lyon Homes is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares William Lyon Homes and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Lyon Homes 2.68% 10.51% 4.12% William Lyon Homes Competitors 2.26% 7.08% 5.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of William Lyon Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of William Lyon Homes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

William Lyon Homes has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, William Lyon Homes’ rivals have a beta of 1.10, suggesting that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares William Lyon Homes and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio William Lyon Homes $1.80 billion $48.13 million 12.84 William Lyon Homes Competitors $4.16 billion $217.90 million 13.98

William Lyon Homes’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than William Lyon Homes. William Lyon Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

William Lyon Homes beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes is primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of single family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona and Nevada. The Company conducts its homebuilding operations through four reportable operating segments: Southern California, Northern California, Arizona and Nevada. For the three months ended March 31, 2012, 37% of home closings were derived from the Company’s California operations. The Company designs, constructs and sells a range of homes designed to meet the needs of each of its markets, although it primarily focuses sales to the entry-level and first time move-up home buyer markets. During the year ended December 31, 2011, the Company marketed its homes through 19 sales locations. In October 2013, the Company purchase 221 homesites at the master-planned Southshore community in Aurora, Colorado.

