Wincanton’s (WIN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Wincanton (LON:WIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.77) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WIN. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($5.05) price target on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.95) price target on the stock.

WIN traded up GBX 10 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 221 ($3.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,132. Wincanton has a 12 month low of GBX 185.25 ($2.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 309 ($4.34).

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc is a provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Retail & Consumer, and Industrial & Transport. Its Retail & Consumer segment focuses on consumer products business and brings to customers through the entire supply chain from producer to retailer, and Industrial & Transport segment focuses on an integrated and optimized transport operation, and includes Containers business and Pullman business.

