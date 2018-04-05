WisdomTree DEFA High-Yldg Eqty Fd (NYSEARCA:DTH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2084 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th.

DTH stock opened at $43.39 on Thursday. WisdomTree DEFA High-Yldg Eqty Fd has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $47.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “WisdomTree DEFA High-Yldg Eqty Fd (DTH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/wisdomtree-defa-high-yldg-eqty-fd-dth-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-21-updated-updated.html.

WisdomTree DEFA High-Yldg Eqty Fd Company Profile

WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted Index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree DEFA Index.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree DEFA High-Yldg Eqty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree DEFA High-Yldg Eqty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.