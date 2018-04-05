Wisdomtree Europe Smallcap Dividend Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (BMV:DFE)

Wisdomtree Europe Smallcap Dividend Fund (BMV:DFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0952 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th.

DFE stock opened at $69.57 on Thursday. Wisdomtree Europe Smallcap Dividend Fund has a one year low of $1,100.50 and a one year high of $1,462.50.

