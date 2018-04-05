WisdomTree Trust (NASDAQ:DGRS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

WisdomTree Trust (NASDAQ:DGRS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of DGRS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.73. 5,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,850. WisdomTree Trust has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $36.82.

