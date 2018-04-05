Head to Head Review: Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY) versus tronc (TRNC)

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS: WTKWY) and tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Wolters Kluwer and tronc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolters Kluwer 0 0 0 0 N/A tronc 0 0 2 0 3.00

tronc has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.66%. Given tronc’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe tronc is more favorable than Wolters Kluwer.

Dividends

Wolters Kluwer pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. tronc does not pay a dividend. Wolters Kluwer pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Wolters Kluwer has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, tronc has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wolters Kluwer and tronc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolters Kluwer N/A N/A N/A tronc 0.36% 53.46% 4.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Wolters Kluwer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of tronc shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of tronc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wolters Kluwer and tronc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolters Kluwer $5.00 billion 3.07 $756.85 million $2.62 20.16 tronc $1.52 billion 0.39 $5.53 million $1.08 15.24

Wolters Kluwer has higher revenue and earnings than tronc. tronc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wolters Kluwer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

tronc beats Wolters Kluwer on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides information, software, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory. The Health division offers solutions in the areas of clinical decision support, clinical drug information, patient engagement, clinical terminologies, clinical surveillance, nursing education and practice, medical research, and continuing education services; and medical, nursing, and allied health journal and book publishing solutions to healthcare professionals, medical librarians, and corporate researchers. The Tax & Accounting division provides solutions in the areas of compliance, collaboration, internal and external audit management, and firm management to accounting firms; corporate finance, tax, and auditing departments; government agencies; corporations; libraries; and universities. The Governance, Risk & Compliance division offers solutions, such as legal compliance and enterprise-wide legal management, as well as addresses regulatory and industry requirements through workflow, analytics, and reporting solutions and services in financial markets. This division serves corporations and small business owners in various industries; banks; and securities and insurance firms. The Legal & Regulatory division provides information, analytics, software, and integrated workflow solutions to law firms, corporate legal departments, corporations, universities, and government agencies. Wolters Kluwer N.V. was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

About tronc

tronc, Inc., formerly Tribune Publishing Company, is a media company. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated over 150 titles in nine markets. Its portfolio of news and information brands are in markets, including Los Angeles and San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida; Baltimore, Maryland; Hartford, Connecticut; Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Newport News, Virginia. The Company also offers an array of customized marketing solutions, and publishes a number of niche products, including Hoy and El Sentinel. troncM’s media groups include the Chicago Tribune Media Group, the Los Angeles Times Media Group, the San Diego Media Group, the Sun Sentinel Media Group, the Orlando Sentinel Media Group, The Baltimore Sun Media Group, the Morning Call Media Group and the Daily Press Media Group. troncX consists of the Company’s digital revenues and related digital expenses from more than 130 digital platforms online and mobile applications.

