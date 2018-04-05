3,681 Shares in Williams Companies (WMB) Purchased by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 19.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 7.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Scheel sold 26,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $888,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,995 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.69.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20,294.34, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.87%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

