5,499 Shares in VF Co. (NYSE:VFC) Acquired by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of VF Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in VF by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV purchased a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VF stock opened at $76.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29,006.00, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. VF Co. has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $84.38.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). VF had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. VF’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that VF Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray upgraded VF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

