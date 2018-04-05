14,549 Shares in Duke Energy (DUK) Acquired by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. Duke Energy comprises 1.1% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $131,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $77.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53,977.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $72.93 and a 1-year high of $91.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.22 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.11 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

