Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001785 BTC on popular exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $967,019.00 and $6,596.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00016780 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005439 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @woodcoin_jp. The official website for Woodcoin is woodcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

Woodcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not currently possible to buy Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

