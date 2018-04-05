WoodTrust Financial Corp Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,530,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,538,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,877,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,967,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,727 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Facebook by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,817,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,578,347,000 after acquiring an additional 833,810 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,454,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,994,161,000 after acquiring an additional 114,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.3% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 16,088,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,429,058,000 after acquiring an additional 198,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.36 on Thursday, hitting $158.46. The company had a trading volume of 21,761,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,126,879. The firm has a market cap of $453,499.56, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.81 and a 12-month high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Vetr lowered shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.52 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.78.

In other news, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.83, for a total transaction of $7,140,733.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 381,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,661,089.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $8,573,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,230,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,479,074 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

