Workday (WDAY) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.14

Press coverage about Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Workday earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 45.0649370029001 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $92.50) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.22.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $126.00. 1,773,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $26,252.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.21 and a beta of 1.80. Workday has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $582.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.41 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. research analysts forecast that Workday will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $719,132.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 458,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $50,017,328.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 721,980 shares of company stock valued at $83,256,516 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

