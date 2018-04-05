Worldcore (WRC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $49,147.00

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. Worldcore has a total market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $49,147.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Worldcore has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. One Worldcore token can now be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC and EtherDelta.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00691342 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000612 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00183430 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035050 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00039818 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Worldcore Token Profile

Worldcore launched on August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,109,299 tokens. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcore is a digital financial institutions that is ready to integrate usual financial products into the blockchain sector of economy. Regardless of working with bank transfers, plastic cards or cryptocurrencies, you can manage everything through a Worldcore account. Combining the best features of a bank, online payment system and card payment gateway, Worldcore offers a wide range of financial services. The product line of Worldcore includes: Payment Account for bank transfers; Worldcore prepaid debit card; Worldcore prepaid virtual card; Mass (batch) payments; PayAnyCard (Card loading with cryptocurrencies); Smart Invoicing; Checkout for merchants (SCI); API for automated payouts; Solutions for crypto community; Affiliate program; “

Worldcore Token Trading

Worldcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, HitBTC and OKEx. It is not possible to purchase Worldcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcore must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

