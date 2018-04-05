Worldpay Inc (WP) EVP Sells $3,062,775.12 in Stock

Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) EVP Matt Taylor sold 38,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $3,062,775.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WP traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14,405.61, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. Worldpay Inc has a twelve month low of $59.10 and a twelve month high of $85.53.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.04 million. Worldpay had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 52.03%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Worldpay Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 4th quarter valued at $8,429,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 4th quarter valued at $9,693,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 4th quarter valued at $3,503,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 4th quarter valued at $38,764,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research raised Worldpay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Worldpay in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Worldpay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.06.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, formerly Vantiv, Inc, is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC. The Company is a payment processor. The Company’s segments include Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Company offers a range of payment processing services that enable its clients to meet their payment processing needs through a single provider.

