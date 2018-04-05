Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Worthington Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Worthington Industries has a payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

NYSE:WOR traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.57. 186,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,570. The company has a market capitalization of $2,496.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.09. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th.

In other news, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 6,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $332,151.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

