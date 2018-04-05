National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperfrom Under Weight” Rating for WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR)

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR)‘s stock had its “outperfrom under weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WPT Industrial REIT’s FY2018 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

TSE:WIR opened at C$13.02 on Monday. WPT Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$13.02 and a 1-year high of C$13.10.

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$28.46 million for the quarter. WPT Industrial REIT had a net margin of 33.67% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

WPT Industrial REIT Company Profile

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is engaged in the business of acquiring and owning industrial investment properties located in the United States. Its objective is to provide Unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of institutional-quality industrial properties in the United States markets, with a particular focus on distribution industrial real estate.

